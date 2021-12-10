US State Department Updates Travel Warning to Mexican Tourism Destinations
Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 10, 2021
The United States Department of State announced Wednesday it had updated its travel warning for the popular Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime.
According to the State Department’s official website, Mexico and several of its most popular destinations are currently listed on the travel advisory list as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to coronavirus concerns and some areas having increased risk of crime and kidnapping.
The update advises American tourists to “exercise increased caution when traveling” to popular destinations across the country, including Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Chichen Itza, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Mexico City, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, the Riviera Maya, San Jose del Cabo and more.
“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico, the updated advisory said. “The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted.”
The changes come after gunmen arrived on the beaches outside the Oasis Palm Resort in Cancun on Tuesday, opened fire into the air and ran off before security forces could make an arrest, according to the New York Post.
Earlier this month, Quintana Roo welcomed the first Tourist Security Battalion of 1,445 troops designed to ensure safety and security in tourist hotspots like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the wake of the recent violence.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS