US State Department Updates Travel Warning to Mexican Tourism Destinations

Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 10, 2021

Beach in Cancun
Beach in Cancun. (photo by Codie Liermann)

The United States Department of State announced Wednesday it had updated its travel warning for the popular Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime.

According to the State Department’s official website, Mexico and several of its most popular destinations are currently listed on the travel advisory list as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to coronavirus concerns and some areas having increased risk of crime and kidnapping.

The update advises American tourists to “exercise increased caution when traveling” to popular destinations across the country, including Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Chichen Itza, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Mexico City, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, the Riviera Maya, San Jose del Cabo and more.

“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico, the updated advisory said. “The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted.”

The changes come after gunmen arrived on the beaches outside the Oasis Palm Resort in Cancun on Tuesday, opened fire into the air and ran off before security forces could make an arrest, according to the New York Post.

Earlier this month, Quintana Roo welcomed the first Tourist Security Battalion of 1,445 troops designed to ensure safety and security in tourist hotspots like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the wake of the recent violence.

