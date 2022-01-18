US Travel Calls for 5G Delay
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff January 18, 2022
The U.S. Travel Association has called on the United States government to delay the implementation of 5G around airports in the country.
In a statement, president and CEO Roger Dow said: “The U.S. Travel Association is urgently calling on the U.S. government and mobile wireless carriers to delay the introduction of 5G wireless around affected airports until critical operational concerns can be resolved."
Dow added that implementation could cause problems for travel and economic harm.
"The implementation of 5G around affected airports threatens to disrupt domestic and international air travel, delay thousands of passengers, and cause unnecessary economic harm to the nation and the entire travel industry – not just airlines," he noted. “Now is not the time to take such significant risks. We strongly urge the U.S. government and mobile wireless carriers to act immediately to delay the implementation of 5G around affected airports identified by the FAA.”
Airlines have warned that 5G could cause an aviation crisis. "Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, in a report on Reuters.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS