US Travel Welcomes Markup on Travel and Tourism Omnibus Bill
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff December 15, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association is welcoming the markup of the Travel and Tourism Omnibus bill.
U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued a statement praising the legislation.
"The bill, which is crucial to the restoration of the travel and tourism industry, creates high-level leadership in the federal government on travel issues, enhances travel facilitation and security, and ensures our nation has long-term strategies for travel’s economic recovery," said Barnes.
She highlighted the fact that the bill creates an Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism position to provide federal leadership. The legislation authorizes a pilot program that enhances security and facilitation by streamlining the entry process for international arrivals at U.S. airports.
“The measures included in this legislation will help to sustain an even recovery throughout all sectors of travel and make the U.S. more globally competitive as we welcome back visitors from around the world," said the statement from Barnes.
She also thanked the senators working on and contributing to the legislation.
