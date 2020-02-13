Last updated: 04:14 PM ET, Thu February 13 2020

Winter Weather Forces Flight Delays, Cancellations Across US

Patrick Clarke February 13, 2020

Snow and rain associated with Winter Storm Mabel forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations at major U.S. airports across the Midwest and along the East Coast on Thursday.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reported more than 5,700 delays and nearly 600 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. A majority of those cancellations were felt at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, which received several inches of snow.

Flights were also impacted at nearby Chicago Midway as well as Detroit Metropolitan Airport, among other airports across the region.

Meanwhile, soaking rain showers prompted significant flight delays and cancellations at some airports along the East Coast with weather impacts being felt from Charlotte, North Carolina to Boston. Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw nearly 80 flight cancellations and more than 600 delays while Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, D.C. had experienced 80 cancellations and over 300 delays as of Thursday afternoon.

LaGuardia Airport experienced more than 400 delays and Boston Logan and Philadelphia International each reported over 240 flight delays on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration had previously warned travelers of potential impacts at a handful of airports early Thursday and many affected airports wasted no time encouraging passengers to exercise patience and to check their flight status with their airline prior to arriving.

Thursday's weather comes just one week after Winter Storm Kade impacted thousands of flights across the country.

Patrick Clarke
