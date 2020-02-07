Last updated: 10:31 AM ET, Fri February 07 2020

Winter Storm Impacting Thousands of Flights in US

Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 07, 2020

winter, snow, plane
PHOTO: Plane parked at the airport in winter snow. (photo via uatp2 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

As Winter Storm Kade continues to move across the United States, airlines have been forced to cancel flights and issue travel advisories due to the heavy snow, ice and strong winds.

According to Weather.com, the winter storm is impacting travel along the Appalachian Mountains region as snow and ice have been accumulating from northern Alabama to New England Thursday and Friday.

Kade dumped snow from the West into the Southern Plains as far south as Texas earlier this week, and the storm has now moved east. The weather system even brought snow to areas in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to FlightAware.com, over 560 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Friday and another 2,100-plus have been delayed. The disruptions follow around 1,060 flights canceled and another 9,500 delayed Thursday.

As a result of the unfavorable weather conditions, top carriers in the U.S. have issued travel advisories for impacted airports. Airlines such as American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United have all started waiving change fees to help customers avoid traveling during the storm.

Cities with airports feeling the most significant impact include Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C. and more. Travelers are being asked to call ahead and find out the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Close-up of blood in a test tube amid the coronavirus outbreak

CLIA Cruise Ships Tighten Coronavirus Screening Protocols

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

DHS Bans Global Entry, Trusted Traveler in New York

Airlines Waive Change Fees as Winter Storm Kade Impacts Travel

Man Denied Entry to US Over Temporary Coronavirus Ban

Coronavirus Outbreak to Impact Tourism Industry in 2020 and Beyond

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS