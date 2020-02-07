Winter Storm Impacting Thousands of Flights in US
As Winter Storm Kade continues to move across the United States, airlines have been forced to cancel flights and issue travel advisories due to the heavy snow, ice and strong winds.
According to Weather.com, the winter storm is impacting travel along the Appalachian Mountains region as snow and ice have been accumulating from northern Alabama to New England Thursday and Friday.
Winter Storm #Kade will be pumping out the snow through tomorrow across the northeast. Some spots will get more than a foot. pic.twitter.com/pIfKNKCzIB— Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) February 6, 2020
Kade dumped snow from the West into the Southern Plains as far south as Texas earlier this week, and the storm has now moved east. The weather system even brought snow to areas in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
According to FlightAware.com, over 560 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Friday and another 2,100-plus have been delayed. The disruptions follow around 1,060 flights canceled and another 9,500 delayed Thursday.
#travel delays already and it only gets worse throughout the day.— Kelly Cass (@kellycass) February 7, 2020
Definitely a day to check ahead, and watch @weatherchannel for the latest on winter storm #Kade! pic.twitter.com/WuS9TLrUKe
As a result of the unfavorable weather conditions, top carriers in the U.S. have issued travel advisories for impacted airports. Airlines such as American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United have all started waiving change fees to help customers avoid traveling during the storm.
Cities with airports feeling the most significant impact include Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C. and more. Travelers are being asked to call ahead and find out the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.
