World Health Organization Against Omicron Travel Bans
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff November 29, 2021
The World Health Organization praised the countries of South Africa and Botswana for their swift identification of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and criticized travel restrictions.
"Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," said WHO's regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti in a statement. "If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations."
Moeti noted the efficiency of the African nations in identifying the variant.
"The speed and transparency of the South African and Botswana governments in informing the world of the new variant is to be commended," said Moeti. "WHO stands with African countries which had the courage to boldly share life-saving public health information, helping protect the world against the spread of COVID-19."
Cases of the new variant have cropped up around the globe since South Africa raised the alarm, including in the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia, Hong Kong and more.
WHO recommends that all countries should take a risk-based, scientific approach to limit the spread. While the new variant holds many mutations and evidence suggest that it is more contagious, there is no evidence that it is more deadly.
Many countries have gone farther than the U.S. with travel bans. Israel has barred all foreigners and Morocco has suspended all incoming flights for two weeks.
"With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity," said Moeti. "COVID-19 constantly exploits our divisions. We will only get the better of the virus if we work together for solutions."
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on South Africa, Africa
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Omicron Variant Prompts International Tourism Destinations to Update Safety Measures, Travel Restrictions
European Union Proposes Nine-Month Expiration on Vaccines for Visitors
New Omicron COVID-19 Variant Prompts Swift Travel Bans on Africa
State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Handful of Notable Destinations
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS