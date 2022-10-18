WTTC Announces Speakers for 22nd Global Summit in Saudi Arabia
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced some of the confirmed speakers ahead of the organization’s 22nd Global Summit, which will be held November 28 through December 1 this year at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The event’s theme, “Travel for a Better Future,” will focus on how the travel industry can positively impact the global economy, the planet and local communities across the globe.
Speakers include both government officials and travel and tourism industry leaders. Of these leaders, speakers include Arnold Donald, Vice Chair for Carnival Corporation and WTTC Chair; Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Christopher Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton; Matthew Upchurch, President and CEO of Virtuoso, among others.
Government officials speaking during the event come from destinations around the world, such as Japan, Turkey, Bahrain, Portugal, Bahamas, Barbados, Austria and more. Three government officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also participate in the event.
"WTTC will arrive in Riyadh as tourism enters a new era of recovery. Bringing together global leaders from both the public and private sector, the Summit will be fundamental in building the better, brighter future the sector deserves,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, who will participate in the event.
"There is no doubt our ambitious investment, sustainability and travel experience goals can be realized through global collaboration and WTTC's Global Summit in Riyadh will provide a platform for these important conversations, while ensuring visitors enjoy the hospitality and opportunities of one of the world's fastest growing tourism destinations.”
