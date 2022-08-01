LGBTQ Travel: Where To Go This Fall
LGBTQ Paul Heney August 01, 2022
Queer travelers always have a busy start to summertime, what with June being Pride month and host to so many Pride marches and festivals.
But some cities purposefully plan their Pride activities later in the year, to take advantage of better weather or other regional events.
Here’s a rundown of some of the most interesting events on tap for LGBTQ Fall travel.
August 1-7
The Montréal Pride Festival is always one of the more international feeling events in North America, and this year’s celebration looks to be a fantastic one.
From drag superstars like Rita Baga, Jasmine Kennedie, Silky, and Kylie Sonique Love to artists like Ariane Moffatt, Pabll Vittar, Sarahmee, Laura Niquay, Coeur De Pirate, and Pierre Kwenders, the streets will be bustling all week. There will be a Pride Parade, community day, cabaret evening, beach volleyball tournament, multiple conferences, art exhibits, lesbian choir performances, and parties galore.
August 20:
Austin Pride, with this year’s theme of “Beyond the Rainbows,” will take over Texas’ ever-expanding capital city for a raucous celebration. This will be the 30th annual event and organizers are expecting more than 400,000 attendees after two years of the event being canceled. The Pride Festival is a very family-friendly event and includes carnival rides, drag queen story time, and free inflatable games—as well as more than 140 vendor booths, food, and drink. The Pride Parade itself is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., beginning at the Texas State Capitol Building and then along Congress Avenue, all the way to the bridge.
September 30-October 2:
Check out Tucson Pride, which is coming back to this fun and quirky Southern Arizona city and home of the University of Arizona. The 30th features the Pride Parade, followed by the Festival Grounds on the 1st, and a Pride Brunch on the 2nd. Tucson Pride was founded in 1977, making it the oldest such event in the state.
October 1-15
The Miami area is again hosting Celebrate ORGULLO, a Hispanic and Indigenous Pride Festival. This year will be the 11th edition of the event. It will feature a full 15 days of events, including the Dragtivism LGBTQ+ Town Hall Rights Forum, a luxury ArtDiva bus tour, the Dragalympics Roller Derby Wars, and Night of 1,000ish Stars Concert and Drive-In Movie.
October 7
The Las Vegas Night Pride Parade is a unique event, a glittering spectacle that takes over Sin City and heats up the desert even more. The event’s main stage is located at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridges Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, with beverage stations, food trucks, and exhibitors at the Block Party on 4th Street. The Pride Parade has a pre-show that begins at 6:00 p.m. with the actual Parade beginning at 7:00 p.m.
October 7-9
The annual Atlanta Pride bills itself as the largest Pride event in the Southeastern region of the United States, with more than 300,000 individual attendees expected over the long weekend. As part of the weekend, there are three individual marches, all on October 8th: The Annual Trans March at 1:45 p.m., The Annual Bi & Pan March at 3:30 p.m., and The Annual Dyke March at 5:00 p.m.
October 15
Always a fun, colorful, and joyous event, Honolulu Pride will take place for the first time since 2019. The event is always planned to coincide with LGBT History Month, National Coming Out Day, and Spirit Day. In conjunction with Pride, visitors can check out events such as a Kapaemahu Ceremony on October 1, monthlong Pride Rainbow Banners over Waikiki, the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (October 13-23), and Gay Bowl XXII from October 6-9, where players and fans will gather for the National Gay Flag Football League championships. As a bonus, Aloha Maui Pride takes place a week earlier, on October 8th.
November 4-6
Southern California gets into the game with Greater Palm Springs Pride, an annual Parade and Festival that celebrates its 36th anniversary in 2022. The parade, on November 6th, begins in the Uptown Design District, travels south through downtown, and ends at the entrance to the Pride Festival grounds at Amado. The parade generally runs about 2.5 hours in length and is watched by thousands of spectators under the region’s clear blue skies.
