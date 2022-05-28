10 Pride Month Festival Celebrations Around the US
LGBTQ Paul Heney May 28, 2022
Queer travelers have a lot to look forward to over the rest of 2022, and the Summer will be jump-started with a slew of Pride festivals, marches, and celebrations in June.
Here’s a look at some of the most interesting events on tap during the annual month of LGBTQ Pride.
LGBTQ Pride Events Around the United States
June 1-5: Key West Pride will take over this laid-back island, with plenty of events to choose from. Start early with a “pregame” party on June 1st at 801 Bourbon Bar and a kick-off event later that day at Island House. The Official Pride 2022 Street Fair runs during the day on June 4th along Duval Street, and the Pride Parade is on the 5th from 5-7 p.m. There are so many additional activities to check out, from naked pool gatherings to drag brunches, and sunset sails to dance parties.
June 2-6: One Magical Weekend, an Orlando festival focused on Pride, musical entertainment, and sports, is one of the world’s largest Pride celebrations. Events happen at numerous locations, including Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark, the House of Blues, and the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort. Attendees can enjoy DJs, pool parties, and of course plenty of great food and drink.
June 11-12: LA Pride in the Park will be held on June 11th, with headliner Christina Aguilera, two music stages, exhibitors, food, and beverages—and lots of dancing and fun. On the 12th, the LA Pride Parade (which, in 1970, was the first permitted gay parade in the world) will take over Hollywood Boulevard with 130 different contingents of nonprofits, marchers, performers, and celebrities. And to extend the fun, make sure to circle June 24th on your calendar, too, which will be the Pride is Universal event, held at Universal Studios Hollywood.
June 16-19: Tri-State Black Pride is scheduled for a long weekend in Memphis, and attendees from Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas—and beyond—are expected. The opening kickoff at the National Civil Rights Museum will feature a performance by Gerald Richardson as well as keynote speakers and a focus on “People, Purpose & Power.” Friday and Saturday follow with educational sessions, brunches, parties, and a job fair. On Sunday, the focus will be the 2nd Annual Tri-State Black Pride Music Festival at the Overton Park Shell.
June 17-18: Stonewall Columbus Pride is a surprisingly large event for this oft-overlooked Midwestern city, with some 400,000 visitors expected. The 2022 Patron of Pride will be Carmen Carrera, of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame. While the parade itself is on the 18th, on both the 17th and 18th, visitors can enjoy the Pride Festival at Goodale Park. There, activities include two performance stages, DJs, a multitude of community resources, and a wellness area. Entertainers will include Evelyn “Champagne” King, Trey Pearson, and Shaun Booker.
June 18: San Antonio is launching the first-ever Pride River Parade, which is expected to include 17 colorful floats cruising along the city’s popular River Walk. Visit San Antonio says it will be the largest LGBTQ+ event of its kind in the nation. The event will occur in the historical La Villita district, where visitors can see local artisans and enjoy food and live entertainment. There will also be family-friendly live entertainment with DJs, bands, impersonators, and dancers.
June 25-26: Chicago has a month-long Pride celebration, but the focus this year is again Chicago Pride Parade, which includes Pride in the Park, held at Grant Park, on June 25th and 26th. The pride parade itself will be held on June 26th at Noon, and heads through the famed Boystown neighborhood and ends in Lincoln Park. Chicago’s pre-pride party is the popular Chicago Pride Fest, held the weekend before (June 18-19) in the city’s Boystown/Northalsted neighborhood.
June 25-26: Denver PrideFest returns with a slew of events, such as the Denver Pride 5K and the 14-block Denver Pride Parade on Sunday the 26th—which promises colorful floats, marchers, music, and plenty of fun for the 100,000 cheering attendees. A fantastic lineup of entertainment is scheduled to include Betty Who, Kylie Sonique Love, Cazwell, Yvie Oddly, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache. The festival runs from the 25th to the 26th and attracted 525,000 revelers in 2019, along with 250 exhibitors and 30 food and beverage stands.
June 25-26: San Francisco Pride, one of the country’s most popular queer events, is focusing on the theme, “Love Will Keep Us Together,” in 2022. The 52nd annual parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday the 26th and highlight several Grand Marshals: African American Art & Culture Complex, Melanie DeMore, Vinny Eng, Amber Gray, Andrea Horne, Socorro “Cori” Moreland, and Mellanique Robicheaux AKA Black. The weekend boasts more than 200 parade contingents and 20 community-run stages and venues. Some of the community stages will be Urban Global Village Stage, API LGBT Stage, Homo Hip-Hip, Latin Stage, Sober Drag Show, Soul of Pride, Trans Stage, and the Women’s Stage.
June 26: The New York City Pride March, one of the largest in the world, will be back in force with the theme of “Unapologetically Us.” Grand Marshals for the pride march are Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan, and Chase Strangio. The PrideFest street fair will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwich Village, with entertainment, food, exhibits, and vendors. Over the course of the weekend, there will be other options for queer travelers, such as Pride Island on Governors Island, Fantasy Days at Harbor Rooftop, and Youth Pride.
