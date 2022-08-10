Meliá Achieves LGBTQ+ Inclusive Brand Accreditation
LGBTQ Melia Hotels International Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera August 10, 2022
Meliá Hotels International and Queer Destinations, a firm specializing in LGBTQ+ tourism training and consulting, agreed to certify its collection of ME and Paradisus by Meliá brand hotels in Mexico.
This alliance gives the Queer Destinations Committed accreditation to these brands and a set of standards recognized internationally by the IGLTA (International LGBTQ+ Tourism Association), which helps companies and destinations to prepare better to optimally and safely welcome the LGBTQ+ segment, which represents 10% of the global tourism market.
Meliá Hotels International, recognized this year by the Financial Times as one of Europe's leading diversity companies, thus reinforces its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in its hotels and offices.
The hotel brand obtained the Queer Destinations Committed accreditation in a selection of hotels in the ME by Meliá luxury lifestyle lines, such as ME Cabo and ME Madrid.
In addition, Paradisus by Meliá hotels in Mexico (Paradisus Los Cabos -already certified-, Paradisus Cancún, Paradisus La Perla, and Paradisus Playa del Carmen) are trying to get accreditation. INNSiDE New York Nomad hotel, the company's benchmark in one of the world's largest tourism showcases, will also be certified this year.
The accreditation process will consist of more than 3,000 company employees receiving Queers Destinations' Hospitality Meets Diversity training this year, which provides the necessary knowledge about the LGBTQ+ community and its consumer habits. Employees will also receive recommendations for diversity and inclusion management, human resources, operations, and marketing improvement.
This accreditation is critical, both for travelers and for the staff that is part of Meliá's global team, as it is a seal of guarantee for those seeking a space like none other and free of discrimination.
Obtaining this certification proves that Paradisus by Meliá hotels in Mexico and ME Cabo are 100% committed to diversity. All staff completing the Hospitality must meet the Diversity educational program to get it.
"This agreement reaffirms our desire to build teams and design innovative and responsible strategies to offer the best possible experiences to LGBTQ+ travelers and exceed their expectations," said Manuel Riego, Marketing Vice President of Meliá Hotels International.
Achieving this certification means that in Meliá destinations, there is zero tolerance for discrimination; respectful and equitable treatment for all; services and spaces are offered, such as weddings, experiences, local tourism, celebrations, etc., for all types of couples; among others.
According to the World Tourism Organization, travel spending by LGBTQ+ travelers is estimated to exceed $200 billion a year, and by 2030 the community is expected to reach 180 million travelers.
Oriol Pàmies, the founder of Queer Destinations, commented, "since 2019, we have been working hand in hand with Meliá Hotels International to raise awareness of its human capital. Meliá's commitment to the segment is growing, and for us, it is a pleasure to have the alliance of an international chain that values the creation of diverse and inclusive spaces for all people. This commitment is the first step in attracting LGBTQ+ tourists who seek unique experiences in safe areas."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Melia Hotels International, Mexico, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen
For more LGBTQ News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS