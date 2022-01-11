Amy Moynihan Joins Bermuda Tourism as Communications Director
The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) named Amy Moynihan director of global communications and partnerships, with responsibility for leading the tourism agency’s global media relations and partnerships. Moynihan will be based in BTA’s New York office.
Moynihan’s 25 years of experience managing and promoting international brands includes membership on the executive team that launched Disney Cruise Line. Moynihan also created and managed multi-media events and partnerships international brands including McDonald’s and Universal Studios prior to joining the Bermuda agency.
"The past year has challenged us to re-look at all our marketing communication outreach through a new lens," said Charles Jeffers, BTA’s CEO. "As we prepare to launch our refreshed Bermuda brand, we welcome Amy's knowledge and vast experience to continue to create awareness and promote our destination.”
“The BTA is committed to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and will continue to be creative and enterprising in the way we promote all that Bermuda has to offer," said Douglas Trueblood, BTA’s chief sales and marketing officer.
“Amy’s experience in the leisure, corporate and group travel sector, in addition to her extensive marketing communications experience within the travel and entertainment industries, will help create and develop more partnership opportunities as well as introduce new visitors to Bermuda.”
“I’ve never been more excited to apply a lifetime of experience to help visitors around the world discover the beauty, warmth and wonder of Bermuda,” said Moynihan. “We are committed to being resourceful and finding creative new ways to showcase Bermuda and introduce more first-time visitors to the island than ever before.”
