An Expert Advocate for Travel Industry Diversity
People Brian Major February 16, 2021
Denella Ri’chard is a resilient example of the travel industry issues she advocates for. Her impeccable credentials include global sales and marketing roles with three publicly traded travel companies, but it was her own ingenuity and insight that enabled Ri’chard to expand her horizons during one of the most difficult periods in recent memory for the travel industry.
In 20 years as a hospitality and tourism professional in the United States and Europe, Ri’chard led diverse, multi-national teams to launch global marketing campaigns and forged partnerships with tourism boards. In 2019 she received Black Meetings & Tourism Magazine’s APEX Distinguished Service Award. Luxury Travel Advisor magazine also named Ri’chard a “2019 Road Warrior.”
Despite these successes, the former senior director, trade engagement and onboard sales for Holland America Line was among scores of executives who left industry positions in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 travel collapse.
Ri’chard adjusted by leveraging her extensive travel experience and contacts and her outstanding presentation skills to conceive her own television series, “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard ” on the CJC Network. This lifestyle and culture series takes an authentic and adventurous exploration of the remarkable experiences in popular and off-the-beaten-path travel destinations.
We spoke recently with Ri’chard to hear her thoughts on the travel industry’s present and future.
TravelPulse (TP): Leisure travel is enduring a difficult period. Have you seen signs of encouragement?
Denella Ri’chard (DR): “Every month I’m traveling to destinations to feature them on my show, ‘Traveling with Denella Ri’chard.’ I’m mainly traveling to the Caribbean and U.S. I’m encouraged to see planes are full and resort and hotel occupancy is picking up.
“Traveler confidence is on a rise and with the health and safety protocols each destination has in place. [They] give visitors peace of mind. That is the goal of our travel show, to show you how to get out here and travel again in a COVID-conscious responsible way.”
TP: What should travelers know right now about international travel, including the Caribbean?
DR: “They need to know that traveling is different. In most cases they will need a negative COVID test within days of travel and travel authorization approval from the country’s government agency. You must wear your mask in airports, in-flight, at resorts and as you move about the island. You must keep social distancing in mind.”
TP: What can travelers do to makes things easier on themselves?
DR: “Travelers should contact a travel advisor so that they can get the latest and most up-to-date information regarding travel requirements and health and safety protocols. On a trip to Jamaica, a family arrived at the airport without their negative COVID test or approved travel authorization. They were denied boarding.
“I can only imagine how much money they spent on that trip and they were not able to travel that day. If they had used a travel advisor, they would have been advised of the proper travel requirements.”
TP: How about travel advisors? What should they be doing now to help their businesses?
DR: “Travel advisors should be marketing and promoting travel. Social media is the most cost-effective way to do this right now. Work closely with suppliers to get destination content and marketing materials to inspire your client base and followers.
“Additionally, use the time for supplier training and to read trade publications to stay informed and up-to-date on travel requirements and health and safety protocols. And also watch ‘Traveling With Denella Ri’chard’ to see how to travel to these destinations and still have fun in a COVID-conscious, responsible way!”
TP: Our country witnessed a racial reckoning this past year. How has this impacted the travel industry, where senior management personnel are predominantly white?
DR: “Just as President Biden renewed the federal government’s commitment to address inequality in our economy and expand opportunities for communities that have been left behind, including communities of color; the travel industry must do the same. The White House confirmed these aren’t feel-good policies and went on to state the evidence is clear: investing in equity is good for economic growth. The travel industry must make a commitment to address inequality for communities of color and make equity and inclusion a part of their core company values.”
TP: Have you seen travel companies respond with initiatives to address diversity?
DR: “It’s promising to see travel companies like Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation and Hilton Worldwide sign the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. Now that these companies have pledged their commitment, I hope to see real action for people of color especially in the executive and senior leadership ranks.”
TP: What has been the greatest challenge to Black professionals’ advancement to higher levels within the travel industry?
DR: “Equity and inclusion is where the gap in the travel industry lies. There is diversity in the travel industry. However, when you calculate the percentage of people of color in executive and senior leadership positions, it’s a minuscule percentage and shameful.
“COVID-19 disproportionately wiped out people of color overall in the travel industry. It was visibly noticeable in the executive and senior leadership positions. Companies should have HR processes in place to protect disadvantaged communities during company downsizing.”
TP: What should travel companies be doing to address these inequities?
DR: “I challenge the CEOs of travel companies to look deep and consider ‘unconscious bias’ training for your organization. This will help your team members discover biases they have that they were not aware of. Ask yourself, why is it black and brown faces are disproportionately affected during downsizing?
“Audit your leadership team and your organization’s overall color palette and determine if it is representative of the way you want your company to show up in today’s world, where diversity, equity and inclusion is good for business.”
