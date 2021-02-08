Travel Show Highlights US Virgin Islands’ Safety Protocols and More
Entertainment Patrick Clarke February 08, 2021
In the latest two-part installment of "Traveling with Denella Ri’chard," the travel expert and former cruise executive explores the beautiful and recently reopened U.S. Virgin Islands, including stops in the territory's main islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Ri'chard is joined by a handful of special guests, including the USVI’s Culinary Ambassador Lamar Bough and USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte. The latter sits down to discuss the islands' response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why the destination remains so appealing to American travelers.
"We were one of the first territories or states in the U.S. to implement 'No Mask No Service.' We firmly believe in the science so anywhere you go in the USVI to conduct business you must have a mask to be served," said Boschulte.
"Of course, we have natural Vitamin D," he added. "We are a U.S. territory so if you're a U.S. citizen there's no passport necessary, your phone works and you can stay connected to your home base."
Currently, all travelers aged five years or older must apply for entry through the USVI Travel Screening Portal, which includes a negative COVID-19 molecular or antigen test result taken within five days of travel.
"Traveling With Denella Ri'chard" can be seen worldwide on The CJC Network at 8:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET via several streaming networks accessible via SmartTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
For more information, visit TravelingWithDenella.com.
