Apple Leisure Group Announces New Vice President of Development
People Donald Wood August 15, 2022
Apple Leisure Group (ALG) announced the appointment of Sergio Rascon as Vice President of Development for the Hyatt-owned brand.
Rascon will report to Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development and Innovation, as the newest member of the ALG Development team. The team is focused on delivering hospitality expertise to hotel owners looking to invest in new assets or boost existing hotel property performance across Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe.
With over 20 years of experience in the real estate financial services and investment management industries, Rascon will also spearhead efforts to establish and bolster relationships within the Institutional investment management firms in Mexico and the Caribbean.
“Offering the highest levels of expertise remains our number one priority, especially as the all-inclusive sector continues to grow and become even more competitive,” Coll said.
“Adding a financial investment industry veteran like Sergio, who has such strong ties to the Latin American investment community, reinforces our long-term goal of increasing our global footprint,” Coll continued. “We are proud to welcome him into the ALG family.”
Before joining ALG Development, Rascon spent 10 years at GE Real Estate, where he helped the team amass the largest real estate portfolio in Latin America, worth over $4.5 billion. He also worked for several other leading real estate financial services and Investment Management companies with portfolios in Mexico and Latin America, including Blackstone, Citi Mexico, Grupo Carso and Nexxus Capital.
Rascon has also served real estate committees such as the Urban Land Institute (ULI), Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP), International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and Mexican Association of Real Estate and Infrastructure Funds (AMFII).
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Playa Hotels & Resorts Adds New Mexican Caribbean Property to Portfolio
For more information on United States
For more People News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS