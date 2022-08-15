Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Mon August 15 2022

Apple Leisure Group Announces New Vice President of Development

People Donald Wood August 15, 2022

Apple Leisure Group, Sergio Rascón, Vice President of Development
Sergio Rascón, Vice President of Development. (photo courtesy of Apple Leisure Group)

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) announced the appointment of Sergio Rascon as Vice President of Development for the Hyatt-owned brand.

Rascon will report to Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development and Innovation, as the newest member of the ALG Development team. The team is focused on delivering hospitality expertise to hotel owners looking to invest in new assets or boost existing hotel property performance across Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe.

With over 20 years of experience in the real estate financial services and investment management industries, Rascon will also spearhead efforts to establish and bolster relationships within the Institutional investment management firms in Mexico and the Caribbean.

“Offering the highest levels of expertise remains our number one priority, especially as the all-inclusive sector continues to grow and become even more competitive,” Coll said.

“Adding a financial investment industry veteran like Sergio, who has such strong ties to the Latin American investment community, reinforces our long-term goal of increasing our global footprint,” Coll continued. “We are proud to welcome him into the ALG family.”

Before joining ALG Development, Rascon spent 10 years at GE Real Estate, where he helped the team amass the largest real estate portfolio in Latin America, worth over $4.5 billion. He also worked for several other leading real estate financial services and Investment Management companies with portfolios in Mexico and Latin America, including Blackstone, Citi Mexico, Grupo Carso and Nexxus Capital.

Rascon has also served real estate committees such as the Urban Land Institute (ULI), Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP), International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and Mexican Association of Real Estate and Infrastructure Funds (AMFII).

Donny Wood
