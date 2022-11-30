Atlas Ocean Voyages Names Scott Sloan Southwest Regional Sales Director
WHY IT RATES: Sloan brings important insight to the new role as he began his career in the industry as a travel advisor.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Editor.
Scott Sloan has been named southwest regional sales director for Atlas Ocean Voyages, which specializes in yacht-style expeditions from Antarctica to the Arctic, as well as sought-after ports in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
His territory will include Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Southern California.
“We are excited to welcome Scott to the Atlas sales team,” said Tanya Springer, the line’s vice president of sales. “He has established relationships with travel advisors throughout the southwest and clearly understands the nuances of small-ship and expedition cruising."
A 15-year travel industry veteran, Sloan began his career as a travel professional, so he understands their concerns and needs first-hand. He is also well-known to area travel advisors, having represented the same region as a business development manager for American Queen Voyages, Ponant and Carnival Cruise Line. Previous sales experience includes posts with Tesla Motors and the Auto Club of Southern California. Sloan earned his bachelor’s in Resort and Lodging Management and resides in Southern California.
Atlas caters to discerning travelers with a passion for discovering iconic worldwide destinations as well as remote and captivating destinations. The stylish and intimate ships offer five-star comforts, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxurious accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours. With only 100 accommodations, guests enjoy nearly a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio and a special camaraderie and bond with their fellow explorers.
For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
SOURCE: Atlas Ocean Voyages press release.
