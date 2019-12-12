Last updated: 04:08 PM ET, Thu December 12 2019

Frontier Promotes James Dempsey

People December 12, 2019

James G. Dempsey
PHOTO: James G. Dempsey (photo courtesy Frontier Airlines)

WHY IT RATES: James G. Dempsey has been an instrumental part of Frontier’s senior leadership team. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

MORE People
Muriel Wiltord of Martinique

Martinique’s Wiltord Joins French Legion of Honor

Alex Zozaya at the Apple Gala

ALG CEO Alex Zozaya Named Champion of Dominican Republic...

Mark Okerstrom

Expedia CEO, CFO Out as Part of Leadership Changes

Frontier Airlines announced the promotion of James G. Dempsey to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Dempsey joined the airline in mid-2014 as chief financial officer.

“Jimmy has been an instrumental part of Frontier’s senior leadership team over the past five-and-a-half years and has played a pivotal role in the transformation to a successful Ultra Low-Cost Carrier,” said Bill Franke, chairman of Frontier Airlines.

Added Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, “Jimmy’s expertise and leadership has been invaluable as our company has evolved and expanded, and it is with great pleasure that we announce this very well-deserved promotion.”

Prior to joining Frontier, Dempsey worked from 2003 to 2014 at Ryanair Holdings PLC in roles including Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Earlier in his career, he held various management roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Dempsey holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University College Dublin and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

SOURCE: Frontier press release.

For more information on United States

For more People News

Muriel Wiltord of Martinique

Martinique’s Wiltord Joins French Legion of Honor

ALG CEO Alex Zozaya Named Champion of Dominican Republic Tourism

Expedia CEO, CFO Out as Part of Leadership Changes

Bob Moore and Nancy Novogrod to Be Inducted into US Travel Hall of Leaders

Ed Stephan, Cruise Industry Pioneer, Dies at 87

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS