Frontier Promotes James Dempsey
People December 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: James G. Dempsey has been an instrumental part of Frontier’s senior leadership team. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Frontier Airlines announced the promotion of James G. Dempsey to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Dempsey joined the airline in mid-2014 as chief financial officer.
“Jimmy has been an instrumental part of Frontier’s senior leadership team over the past five-and-a-half years and has played a pivotal role in the transformation to a successful Ultra Low-Cost Carrier,” said Bill Franke, chairman of Frontier Airlines.
Added Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, “Jimmy’s expertise and leadership has been invaluable as our company has evolved and expanded, and it is with great pleasure that we announce this very well-deserved promotion.”
Prior to joining Frontier, Dempsey worked from 2003 to 2014 at Ryanair Holdings PLC in roles including Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Earlier in his career, he held various management roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Dempsey holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University College Dublin and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.
SOURCE: Frontier press release.
