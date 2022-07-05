Last updated: 06:20 PM ET, Tue July 05 2022

Jack Anderson to Return to Rebooted Crystal Cruises

People Crystal Cruises Janeen Christoff July 05, 2022

Jack Anderson named interim president & CEO of Crystal, effective Oct. 2, 2020
Veteran cruise executive Jack Anderson. (Photo courtesy of Crystal)

In an interview with Travel Weekly, former Crystal Cruises president and CEO Jack Anderson said that he would be returning to the rebooted cruise line.

Crystal's brand name and guest lists as well as its two ocean-going ships are now in the hands of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group. Anderson told Travel Weekly he will report to A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Field of Dreams Experience

American Queen Voyages Offering ‘Field of Dreams’...

Island Princess will operate 2024 World Cruise

Princess Cruises to Roll Out Princess Prizes on Full Fleet

Celestyal Crystal in Patmos

Celestyal Cruises Introduces “Authentic Encounters”

DCL, Disney Cruise Line

gallery icon Disney Wish: Photo Tour of Disney Cruise Line's Newest...

Crystal Cruises abruptly ceased operations in February when its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for liquidation in January. At that time, Anderson was the president and CEO of the cruise line and also served as senior vice president for worldwide marketing and sales and vice chairman.

Anderson is a veteran of the industry, also having worked at Seabourn, Carnival Corp., Holland America Line and Windstar over his career.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Crystal Cruises, United States

For more People News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Simon Brooks, President of Bonotel Exclusive Travel, Internova travel group, Simon brooks bonotel

Internova Travel Group Names Simon Brooks President of Bonotel...

Dual Tourism Promotions in St. Kitts and Nevis

Willie Montano Joins Collette as Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing

US Travel Association Announces New CEO

Anguilla Tourist Board Names Chantelle Richardson Deputy Director

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS