Jack Anderson to Return to Rebooted Crystal Cruises
People Crystal Cruises Janeen Christoff July 05, 2022
In an interview with Travel Weekly, former Crystal Cruises president and CEO Jack Anderson said that he would be returning to the rebooted cruise line.
Crystal's brand name and guest lists as well as its two ocean-going ships are now in the hands of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group. Anderson told Travel Weekly he will report to A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis.
Crystal Cruises abruptly ceased operations in February when its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for liquidation in January. At that time, Anderson was the president and CEO of the cruise line and also served as senior vice president for worldwide marketing and sales and vice chairman.
Anderson is a veteran of the industry, also having worked at Seabourn, Carnival Corp., Holland America Line and Windstar over his career.
