Jerry Mpufane Joins South African Tourism North America as President
People July 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Jerry Mpufane previously worked with South African Tourism from 2004 to 2006. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Well-known South African marketing and advertising executive, Jerry Mpufane has been appointed as the new president for South African Tourism North America.
Mpufane will be based at the organization’s New York office and will lead a dynamic team responsible for driving growth into South Africa from the USA and Canada.
North America is a key market for South African Tourism, accounting for more than 4 percent of international visitors to South Africa in 2018, representing 1.5 percent growth over the previous year. In the first quarter of 2019 (January-March), the region has demonstrated steady growth of 1.4 percent arrivals over 2018.
South African Tourism’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sthembiso Dlamini said: “South Africa as a country has huge tourism potential, and Jerry’s appointment will continue to strengthen relations with our stakeholders and build innovative strategies with the trade and media partners in driving the organization’s strategic goals. I’m confident his visionary leadership style and experience in building innovative strategies and collaborative relationship building will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of this key market.”
Mr. Mpufane shared: “It is a privilege to get the opportunity to fly the South African flag, and to lead the outstanding USA and Canada team in positioning our country as a fantastic holiday destination for the North American market. I’m excited at the prospect of this new challenge in such an important market for South Africa’s tourism industry and I’m aware of the challenges and responsibility of this position, but at the same time, I believe I am well-positioned to take on this enormous responsibility.”
Jerry Mpufane is no stranger to South African Tourism as he was employed by the organization between 2004 and 2006 as the general manager for grand and advertising and was instrumental in developing a strong brand positioning for South African Tourism at the time. Mr. Mpufane succeeds Bangu Masisi, who successfully completed her appointment in February of this year.
SOURCE: South African Tourism press release.
For more information on New York City
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS