Jim Alderman Appointed CEO for the Americas at Radisson Hotel Group
People Radisson Hotels & Resorts March 16, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Alderman previously served as executive vice president for Extended Stay Americas. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) announced the appointment of Jim Alderman as Chief Executive Officer for the Americas.
Alderman will be based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and will be responsible for the corporate offices and more than 680 hotels in the company’s portfolio throughout the Americas. He will report to Federico J. Gonzalez, chairman, global steering committee for Radisson Hotel Group, as the representative of the company’s Board of Directors.
“Jim is a hospitality executive whose determination and ability to accomplish what he sets out to do is widely known throughout the industry,” said Gonzalez. “He is aligned with our vision, supports our revitalized plans and I know he will be an inspirational leader to complement and guide our dedicated Americas teams, as we deliver on our strategic five-year plan and beyond.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves daily, Jim will immediately begin to provide guidance and support for addressing the needs of the business in the Americas while continuing to deploy appropriate resources to help maintain a healthy environment for our customers and team members,” added Gonzalez.
Alderman most recently served as executive vice president for Extended Stay Americas (ESA), where he started the company's franchising group and transformed ESA from whole ownership to a thriving franchisor.
He was responsible for its next-generation product through new construction and franchise sales, and asset management of existing real estate portfolio, as well as acquisitions/dispositions and future redevelopment.
Prior to joining ESA, Alderman held various senior leadership positions with Kimpton Hotels, Wyndham, Starwood Capital, IHG and Ernst & Young. With more than 34 years of experience in hospitality, Alderman has an extensive background in hotel and restaurant development, private equity fund investment, management contracts, franchises, public/private partnerships and investor relations.
SOURCE: Radisson Hotel Group press release.
For more information on Radisson Hotels & Resorts, United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS