Nicholson Doty Joins Saint Lucia Tourism Authority as CEO
People Brian Major June 27, 2019
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) on Thursday named Beverly Nicholson-Doty, the former U.S. Virgin Islands tourism commissioner, as the organization’s chief executive officer.
Nicholson-Doty most recently served as commissioner of tourism at the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Department of Tourism from 2007 through 2018. She stepped down from the post following elections last November. Nicholson-Doty will assume the SLTA office on July 1, said officials in a statement.
Nicholson-Doty’s duties will include SLTA’s management, including “oversight of the development of the Authority¹s marketing and destination services, and general administration,” said officials. Nicholson-Doty will “work closely with agencies, institutions and individuals within the public and private sectors of Saint Lucia at home and abroad.”
“We welcome Mrs. Nicholson-Doty to the organization and look forward to the strategic leadership she will provide implementing and developing our sustainable tourism growth strategy,” said Nicholas John, SLTA’s chairman of the board.
Nicholson-Doty will work closely with SLTA’s board of directors to “achieve overall objectives, including coordinating and directing” the SLTA board’s programs. Nicholson-Doty will direct the organization’s marketing, promotions and publicity initiatives, and will also be tasked to “utilize and deploy resources in the best interest of the development of tourism to Saint Lucia,” said officials.
“I look forward to this opportunity,” said Nicholson Doty in the SLTA statement. “Our team at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will be focused on developing and implementing a strong strategic plan aimed at increasing market share, and even more importantly, increasing visitor spend for maximum return on investment.”
