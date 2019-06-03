Saint Lucia Agent Months Announced
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff June 03, 2019
Seeing is believing in Saint Lucia.
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has announced its exclusive discounted rates and offers for travel agents in 2019 for its Saint Lucia Agent Months.
“We are deeply appreciative of the tremendous value travel advisors bring to consumers and Saint Lucia, which is why we are thrilled to recognize their continued support and loyalty with this rewarding program,” said Kelly Fontenelle, director of marketing, USA for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.
“Travel advisors are an integral part of our industry, and during Saint Lucia Agent Months they can take advantage of incredible deals and discounts during their own personal vacations, in order to fully immerse themselves in the destination and experience all we have to offer their clients,” added Fontenelle.
Offers include up to percent off on hotels, ground transportation, meals, tours, activities and more, giving travel agents the chance to experience a personal vacation in the Caribbean through November 30, 2019.
Sample offers include:
—Anse Chastanet: Rates starting at $185 per person daily (double occupancy) and include breakfast, dinner and all tax/service charges.
—Bay Gardens Marina Haven: Bed & Breakfast Meal Plan $60 per night and All-Inclusive Meal Plan $150 per night.
—Caille Blanc Villa: 35 percent off rack rates, daily buffet breakfast, free transfers and welcome cocktail.
—Calabash Cove: All-inclusive nightly rates of $250 (double) for up to five nights; additional nights 20 percent off published rates.
—Marigot Bay Resort Spa and Marina: $99 per night for up to three nights (single or double) with full daily breakfast plus taxes and service charge; additional nights 50 percent off published rates.
—WestJet: Travel agents and one companion receive 50 percent to 75 percent off regular published fares, plus taxes and fees.
A complete list of offers as well as more information on the Saint Lucia Agent Months program can be found at www.stlucia.org/travel-trade.
