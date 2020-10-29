Last updated: 03:28 PM ET, Thu October 29 2020

Seabourn Names Steve Smotrys Vice President of Global Sales

Theresa Norton October 29, 2020

Steve Smotrys
PHOTO: Steve Smotrys is the new vice president of global sales at Seabourn. (photo via Seabourn)

Seattle-based luxury cruise line Seabourn has named former Cunard executive Steve Smotrys vice president of global sales.

Smotrys will lead the teams who support the travel advisor community in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and Australia.

Chris Austin, previously Seabourn’s head of global sales and marketing, departed the company earlier this month.

“Steve and I have worked closely together over the past several years. He brings a deep understanding of the luxury market and the travel industry,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “Many of our travel advisor partners know Steve well and we encourage them to join us in welcoming Steve to the Seabourn family.”

Before joining Seabourn, Smotrys was vice president of sales and trade marketing for Cunard North America. He joined Princess Cruises in 2000 and has since led Carnival Corp. teams in revenue management, market planning, shore excursions and sales.

Seabourn operates a fleet of five modern ships with two luxury expedition vessels under construction and joining the fleet in 2021 and 2022.

