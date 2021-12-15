The Travel Institute Appoints Gary Pollard as Chairman
The Travel Institute appointed Ambassador Tours President and CEO Gary Pollard as chairman of the board, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Pollard, a longtime advocate for travel advisors, will replace Brian Robb, CTIE, who is retiring following a six-year tenure as chairman.
“From the start of my travel career, I have always believed in the value of travel agents as well-rounded, comprehensive professionals,” Pollard said.
“Today, there’s a golden opportunity for agents in the ‘COVID recovery era’ to show up better prepared, educated and positioned to provide the value consumers need more than ever.”
For all intents and purposes, Pollard grew up in the travel agency businesses.
In 1955, his parents Stan and Leone Pollard founded Ambassador Tours in San Francisco, and Pollard came on board in 1981, starting in the agency’s mailroom.
“I was elevated to answering the phones, becoming a salesperson and working in our operations departments and marketing – I’ve kind of done everything,” he said in a past TravelPulse interview.
He earned his CTC in 1988, became president and CEO of Ambassador Tours in 2003 and most recently served as The Travel Institute’s vice-chair.
It comes as no surprise that Pollard said that he will provide a “strong and critical travel agent voice” and a focus on continuing education for both new and veteran advisors as chairman.
“Gary is passionate about ensuring quality agent education across the industry no matter the experience level,” said Rick Meadows, CTC, board of directors executive committee member, retired Seabourn president and industry advisor.
“He knows firsthand the value continued learning brings to agents, their clients and our industry and has great insight on delivering it.”
