Tom Popper Named CEO of Friendly Planet Travel
People February 11, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Cuba expert previously led insightCuba to become the largest and most innovative provider of people-to-people travel to Cuba. —Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Global tour operator Friendly Planet Travel (FPT) announced today the appointment of travel industry veteran Tom Popper to the new role of CEO effective immediately. At the same time, Peggy Goldman, founder of FPT and its current president, will become chairwoman and will continue to work closely with Popper.
“I have long admired Tom and his efforts to develop a rich tourism program in Cuba. He is a consummate traveler who understands the transformative power of the work we do and because of that, he is uniquely qualified to lead our company,” said Goldman.
“Peggy and I are of one mind when it comes to the benefits of travel, both to our guests and the people within the communities we visit,” said Popper. “Traveling should be transformational for both visitors and the people who welcome us in each destination. Together, we’ve pledged to shape travel in innovative and positive ways around the world and to be exceptional stewards of travel. To demystify local cultures through affordable, sustainable travel, which nurtures discovery, satiates adventure, and transforms the way one views the world with a single goal - to make the world a friendlier planet,” he concluded.
Prior to his new role as CEO, Popper became part of the Friendly Planet Travel organization last year when the company acquired insightCuba, a single destination tour operator specializing solely in legal travel to Cuba for Americans, where Popper served as president.
Founded in 2000, insightCuba was the first company to receive the original people-to-people license which allowed any American to travel to Cuba legally for the first time since 1963 when the U.S. travel restrictions were first imposed.
Under his leadership, insightCuba became the largest and most innovative provider of people-to-people travel to Cuba and Popper, a renowned Cuba expert. Friendly Planet Travel and insightCuba will continue to operate independently.
According to Popper, meaningful travel—rich with experiential opportunities, is not a new concept but has largely been unavailable to all but the most affluent travelers.
“Finding it [meaningful travel] at an affordable cost can be extremely difficult, but it’s so important. Geo-politics is entering a new phase and climate change is gripping communities around the world. We believe that the panacea to fostering global understanding, respect and appreciation between peoples and the world we live, is through meaningful travel,” says Popper. “Whether it’s meeting new friends in the world’s most remote villages or the splendor of hiking across a glacier for the first time, travelers want something that touches something deep inside, while knowing they are safe and will be comfortable at the end of the day,” said Popper.
“The opportunities in front of Friendly Planet and our guests are endless. Travelers are emboldened to visit more destinations than ever before; and our collective experience and world-class staff are poised to offer travel that is sustainable, accessible and affordable; that benefits the local communities that welcome us and that ultimately, makes the world a friendlier planet,” he said.
SOURCE: Friendly Planet Travel press release.
