African Travel, Inc Offering Free Companion Airfare on South Africa Safaris
Tour Operator Patrick Clarke February 08, 2020
Just in time for Valentine's Day, African Travel, Inc. is giving couples added incentive to experience South Africa in 2020.
Travelers who book the safari operator's African Romance safari by March 31 and purchase one airfare will receive free airfare for the second guest for travel between now and June 30, 2020.
The 12-day African Romance safari begins in Cape Town, where guests will hike Lion’s Head mountain. Travelers will also sample local cuisine and wine before departing on a safari on a private Kruger National Park Reserve.
Romantic touches will include a special candlelit dinner as well as day and night game drives and walks. Guests will also enjoy a stay at Mozambique's Azura luxury eco-boutique retreat.
Contact your travel advisor or visit AfricanTravelInc.com for more information.
