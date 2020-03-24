Austin Adventures to Host Virtual Adventures for Kids
Tour Operator Patrick Clarke March 24, 2020
Austin Adventures is launching new Virtual Adventures for Kids through Zoom.
Designed for children ages 6-12, these virtual adventures will cover an array of topics such as Yellowstone National Park, Simple Bike Maintenance 101 and a Virtual Zoo Tour, the company hinted in a newsletter over the weekend.
President of Austin Adventures, Kasey Austin will lead the interactive lessons. Austin—the daughter of Austin Adventures Founder and CEO Dan Austin—graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor's in Elementary Education.
The family adventure travel specialists are targeting one or two lessons per week, each lasting 30 minutes to an hour depending on the topic.
The first virtual adventure will focus on Yellowstone and will be shared via Austin Adventures' Zoom Webinar platform on Thursday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
"Participants will go on a journey through our world's first national park, learning about its history, geology, and wildlife in a fun, lighthearted way," the family-owned adventure travel outfitter stated. "This webinar is designed for kids ages 6-12 but all ages are welcome. There will be interactive 'check-in' Q&A and/or polls throughout the presentation in which reading skills will come in handy."
Austin Adventures also plans to post the lessons to its various social media channels in the weeks to come.
