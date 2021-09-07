Avalon Waterways To Offset All Carbon Emissions in 2022
Lacey Pfalz September 07, 2021
The Globus family of brands is expanding its sustainability and responsible travel initiative, the Lighthouse Project, in a new partnership with Trees4Travel, which will offset all of the carbon emissions from Avalon Waterways' cruises beginning in 2022.
Avalon will donate tens of thousands of trees to Trees4Travel beginning in 2022. Additionally, those traveling with Globus, Monograms or Cosmos will also be able to offset their flights and their vacations through Trees4Travel, too.
The Lighthouse Project was announced earlier in the spring of 2021 and focuses on giving back in three different categories: planet, people and places.
The latest partnerships with Trees4Travel is part of the planet category, which aims at sustainability initiatives. The people category focuses on empowering local communities, while focus on places helps preserve the attractions, locations and monuments that have drawn people to them for centuries.
“Our goal with the Lighthouse Project is to illuminate a path for a better tomorrow. Our new partnership with Trees4Travel certainly does that,” said Scott Nisbet, president and chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands.
“Working towards the globe’s greater good, we’re shining a light on the need – and opportunity – to offset travel’s carbon emissions by donating trees to be planted on behalf of every Avalon Waterways’ guest in 2022. We’re also inviting all of our travelers to get involved.”
“Through our Lighthouse Project, Avalon is charting an ambitious course toward zero emissions and sustainability in every aspect of cruising,” said Nisbet. “Our state-of-the-art fleet of Suite Ships and top-of-the-line technology limit energy, consumption and emissions. Plus, Avalon’s waste and recycling programs reduce our environmental footprint. This is just the beginning. We’re aiming to have the first, fully electric river cruise vessel by 2027.”
For more information about Trees4Travel, please click here. To learn more about the Lighthouse Project visit Globus, Avalon Waterways, Cosmos and Monograms' individual websites.
