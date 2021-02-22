Avanti Offers Custom Egypt Adventures
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Lacey Pfalz February 22, 2021
Avanti Destinations is offering custom FIT and private group travel to Egypt throughout the pandemic.
Egypt, which is currently open to American travelers, can now be explored by those who book through Avanti. The five new Egyptian vacations are easily customizable and can be found in Avanti’s “Essence of Egypt 2021-2022” travel brochure, which is located on Avanti’s agent portal.
Travelers can choose from five different vacation tours: from Egypt Land & Sea, which includes a three-night cruise on the Nile between Luxor and Aswan to The Grand Tour of Egypt, which features a private tour of the Egyptian Museum, as well as the pyramids.
Each of the five vacation tours is completely customizable to fit the travelers: travel advisors can add or subtract different tours, excursions and more to make sure that each activity matches the travelers’ interests and passions.
The company, which sells exclusively through travel advisors, believes that having tours throughout the pandemic will help spur economic recovery. Egypt’s vacation tours can help that recovery because they have been able to continue operating safely throughout the pandemic.
“We are optimistic about international travel this year: people are getting vaccinated worldwide, and there is enormous pent-up demand for travel. At the forefront of that demand is the independent traveler, the Avanti traveler,” said Avanti’s CEO Paul Barry. “If I were to speculate from the position we are in today, I would expect booking levels by the end of the first quarter will be 20% of what they were in 2019, 60% by the end of the second quarter, a full 100% for the third quarter, and 125% for the fourth quarter. It is an enormous ramp up in business levels, and we expect to be getting back to 2019 staff levels during the 3rd quarter of this year.”
Egypt is the newest destination offered by Avanti in North Africa and the Middle East. It added Morocco in late 2019.
