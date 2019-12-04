Central Holidays Offering Travel Agent Booking Bonus Up to a $1,000 Gift Card
Tour Operator Central Holidays December 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents and group planners stand to receive free money when they book their clients on Central Holidays’ Group Travel Experiences this winter.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Central Holidays’ Group Travel Experiences is unveiling a booking bonus of up to a $1000 gift card for new group bookings made with deposit by January 31, 2020. Travel advisors and group planners that book and deposit a group with a minimum of 30 travelers and minimum 5-night stay receive a $1000 gift card; for groups booked with deposit comprised of a minimum of 20 travelers and minimum 5-night stay, planners receive a $500 gift card.
With full access to the knowledge and experience of the CH Group Travel Experiences dedicated team, group planners enjoy a great opportunity to deliver the ideal trip for their clients. Plus, not only are travelers rewarded with great trips, but travel advisors and planners are also rewarded with a $1000 or $500 gift card for themselves.
The company’s group travel offerings continue to grow as more and more groups discover that they can enhance their knowledge and experience with their particular special interest while traveling to destinations throughout the world. No matter what a group, club, church, or family is interested in focusing on...with a special interest group tour, groups can live their travel dreams down to the last detail!
Here’s a Look at Some Trip Ideas for Group Planners from Central Holidays’ Group Travel Experiences:
Food & Wine
Travelers can enjoy a culinary extravaganza in amazing world-class destinations. On these programs, guests will visit some of the finest vineyards across the globe to sample exquisite wines...savor traditional regional cuisine...experience the warmth and hospitality of locals that will make them feel at home...join in one of our cooking class itineraries—all while exploring each picturesque town, enchanting landscape and glorious city visited.
Culture & History
Travel advisors can have their clients embark on Culture and History Programs throughout the world, with unforgettable visits to castles, places of worship, museums, gardens, and ancient buildings that have been unbelievably well preserved. They can experience the cultures of different countries by attending concerts, shows, or simply enjoying the regional food scene...learning about each place simply by sharing time there.
Archaeology & Ancient Civilizations
On these inspired programs, travelers can: explore the Palace of Knossos in Crete or the ruins of Pompeii in Italy; discover the mysteries of Stonehenge in England or the archaeological wonders of Turkey; experience the vastness of the Roman and Greek Empires, or the Byzantine and Ottoman treasures in Eastern Europe; take a glimpse into the past in Egypt or enjoy a mind-blowing journey in Peru's Machu Picchu.
Religious Experiences
Central Holidays offers a full complement of itineraries to religious destinations. In Europe, experience the glories of the Vatican, and the religious sites of France, Portugal, Spain and Greece. Explore the Holy Land of Israel and learn about the religious significance of Egypt. For 2020, Central Holidays is presenting the Passion Plays in Oberammergau, Germany or Sordevolo, Italy—an ideal pilgrimage for groups.
Additional group themes include Art and Architecture; Group Cruise programs, featuring river and seaborne sailings; and Incentives, Meetings & Conventions, plus so many more!
Gift card eligibility is based on a minimum number of travelers as indicated above, booked with deposit as part of a group with a minimum 5-night stay. This promotion is valid for new group bookings deposited by January 31, 2020 for travel before March 31, 2021. Not combinable with any other offers/discounts/promotions. Additional restrictions may apply. All programs can be customized to meet each group’s needs.
SOURCE: Central Holidays press release.
