Central Holidays Unveils the Ultimate Experiential Opportunities for 2020
Tour Operator Central Holidays December 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers choosing Central Holidays have several opportunities for adventure in 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Central Holidays today announced the debut of its 2020 Europe brochure with authentically rich experiences in Greece, France, Malta, Spain, Portugal and Croatia, featuring inspired itineraries and ultra-personalized programs.
Celebrated for its affordable luxury itineraries, uniquely presented by Central Holidays, the travel brand is constantly adding new offerings and enhancements to its range of vacations created by its team of destination experts.
New for 2020 in Europe, Central Holidays is unveiling exciting new itineraries in Greece, France, Spain and Croatia – on top of the range of new programs it recently unveiled in the brand’s dedicated Italy brochure.
“With each program meticulously handcrafted by our Europe Product Manager, Roberta Micarelli-Yorrie who lived in Europe and has traveled extensively throughout the region, we are thrilled to share these travel programs – exclusively presented by Central Holidays – that take travelers to experience the magic of each destination,” said Lori Corless, Vice President of Marketing for Central Holidays. “We also are very pleased to unveil more lesser known cities, towns, and villages as well as more one-of-a-kind moments that today’s travelers are yearning to enjoy and share.”
A sample of what’s new for 2020: Central Holidays is introducing novel culinary vacations including “Savory Barcelona” in Spain and “Wine and Dine in Croatia” that add to the brand’s vast range of food and wine programs.
For those seeking a distinctive Iberian adventure, travelers can opt for the new “Glories of Spain and Portugal” cruise program that showcases amazing Andalusia treasures and the Costa del Sol in Spain, plus the opportunity to step back in time in Silves and Monchique in Portugal.
In France, the whole family is invited on the trip of a lifetime with the company’s innovative “Family Fun in Paris” that showcases the iconic City of Lights from a kid’s point of view.
Travelers can choose their ultimate adventure in Greece with an array of unparalleled new experiences, including a collection of outstanding romance and honeymoon programs and even more cruising options. “Classical Greece” invites travelers to embark on a distinctive eight-day mega-yacht vacation to explore Athens and some of the most spectacular Greek Isles.
Travelers can sail the new “Antiquity to Byzantium” cruise package, a Grecian voyage through history dedicated to the Golden Age of Greek civilization and beyond. Another new cruise package includes the “Eclectic Aegean” that features two days in Athens and a seven-day cruise to enchanting ports in Turkey and Greece.
Travelers can also opt for a multi-continent adventure by sea on “The Three Continents” program that cruises to Europe, Asia and Africa, traveling from Greece’s Athens to explore the treasures of Egypt, Israel's Holy Land, Cyprus's Limassol, the Greek island of Rhodes and Turkey's Ancient Ephesus in Kusadasi.
To view or download the new Europe brochure, visit http://www.centralholidays.com/BROCHURE.
SOURCE: Central Holidays press release.
