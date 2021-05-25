Last updated: 03:06 PM ET, Tue May 25 2021

Collette Announces New Itineraries Featuring Floriade

Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff May 25, 2021

Chelsea Flower Show
Combine Floriade and the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022 with Collette. (photo courtesy of Collette)

Collette has announced six new itineraries that feature the upcoming Floriade Horticultural Expo in 2022.

Guests can explore new horticultural trends as well as green and sustainable solutions that enhance the community, during this once-a-decade event.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages Sets Spring/Summer 2022 Itineraries

Victory Cruise Lines

Victory Cruise Lines Announces New 2022 Itineraries

Hikers traversing Angels Landing Trail at Utah

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand USA Offerings

MSC Seaview.

MSC Cruises to Resume Baltic Sea Sailings from Germany

“We are featuring six unique tour itineraries on this incredible series,” said Ana Rooney, Director of Product Design. “Everywhere you turn there is a celebration of blooming plant life on these amazing tours.”

Those traveling to Florida with Collette can choose to visit the legendary Keukenhof Gardens, take in the tulip fields of the Netherlands or see the incredible displays at England’s Chelsea Flower Show, available with Floriade experiences.

Available itineraries that will include Floriade are Netherlands, Belgium & France featuring the Floriade Expo 2022, Europe's Cosmopolitan Cities: Amsterdam, Brussels & Paris featuring Floriade, Chelsea Flower Show & Floriade featuring London and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Belgium & France featuring the Keukenhof Tulip Festival & Floriade Expo 2022 Explorations and Europe's Cosmopolitan Cities: Amsterdam, Brussels & Paris featuring Floriade and Keukenhof Gardens.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Collette, Europe

For more Tour Operator News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Dromoland Castle

The Affordable Luxury of Customized European Private Driving...

CIE Tours

USTOA Hosts First Mid-Year Marketplace, Announces Return of In-Person Conference

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand USA Offerings

Globus Launches New 'Baby, Come Back!' Campaign as Travel Returns

Black Cultural Heritage Road Trip Launching in May

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS