Collette Announces New Itineraries Featuring Floriade
Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff May 25, 2021
Collette has announced six new itineraries that feature the upcoming Floriade Horticultural Expo in 2022.
Guests can explore new horticultural trends as well as green and sustainable solutions that enhance the community, during this once-a-decade event.
“We are featuring six unique tour itineraries on this incredible series,” said Ana Rooney, Director of Product Design. “Everywhere you turn there is a celebration of blooming plant life on these amazing tours.”
Those traveling to Florida with Collette can choose to visit the legendary Keukenhof Gardens, take in the tulip fields of the Netherlands or see the incredible displays at England’s Chelsea Flower Show, available with Floriade experiences.
Available itineraries that will include Floriade are Netherlands, Belgium & France featuring the Floriade Expo 2022, Europe's Cosmopolitan Cities: Amsterdam, Brussels & Paris featuring Floriade, Chelsea Flower Show & Floriade featuring London and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Belgium & France featuring the Keukenhof Tulip Festival & Floriade Expo 2022 Explorations and Europe's Cosmopolitan Cities: Amsterdam, Brussels & Paris featuring Floriade and Keukenhof Gardens.
Sponsored Content
-
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Collette, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS