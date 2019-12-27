Last updated: 06:01 AM ET, Fri December 27 2019

Collette Announces New Year’s Sale

December 27, 2019

Oberammergau, Germany
PHOTO: Oberammergau, Germany (photo courtesy FooTToo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Collette has announced a New Year’s Sale with 15 percent off nearly every tour for a limited time.

From December 30, 2019, through January 8, 2020, travelers can save 15 percent off of a range of tours and departures, including Oberammergau, for travel January 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021.

Guests can save on tours such as Shades of Ireland, Discover Croatia, Treasures of Egypt, Spotlight on Tuscany, The Complete South Pacific and more in the U.S., Canada, Central America and more.

Use offer code: NYSALE20, and travelers and bookings must be paid in full by January 30, 2020.

The offer is not valid on Antarctica, British Landscapes, Alaska Discovery, Colours of New England, Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Maritimes Coastal Wonders, or Croatia & Its Islands tours.

