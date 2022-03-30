Collette to Restart Australia and New Zealand Tours in September
Following a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Collette is scheduled to recommence Australia and New Zealand itineraries in September 2022.
After closing its borders for upward of 700 days, the South Pacific countries reopened earlier this week.
In all, the company will offer six different itineraries, including a new small group explorations tour.
The 22-day “Australia and New Zealand Uncovered” will explore New Zealand’s Maori culture and Australia’s Outback. It will also include a visit to Sydney, the Great Barrier Reef and much more.
Rates starts at $5,899 person, double.
“For years, Australia and Zealand have both emerged as favorite destinations amongst our guests,” Collette President Jaclyn Leibl-Cote.
“We’re now offering six itineraries, including a variety of unique experiences, so that you can choose the right one for your client.”
Travelers can take advantage of Collette’s Trave Protection Plan, which offers full refunds if they need to cancel up to 24 hours before departure.
Travel advisors can also take advantage of advanced commission.
More than 90 percent of Collette’s tours are fully operational again, the company said.
