Collette Announces Over 90 Percent of Its Tours Are Again Fully Operational
With the travel landscape continuing to evolve as borders reopen and health restrictions are reduced, global tour operator Collette has just announced that 140 of its culturally immersive tours are fully operational and back on the market.
That’s more than 90 percent of the company’s portfolio of escorted small-group tours, spanning more than 60 countries across all seven continents. With so many options on offer, travelers once again have the opportunity to plan the details of their next dream vacation, anywhere from Europe or Asia to Africa or Antarctica.
Since many nations have begun relaxing restrictions and people have taken to traveling again, customers can feel confident that this is the right time to get out and experience the wider world again.
“Over the past twelve months, we’ve made it a priority to get your clients back to the destinations that they dream about, and we’re working to make that a reality each and every day,” Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette, said in a statement on Friday.
When booking with Collette—a third-generation, family-owned company that’s been in operation for over a century—clients who add the Travel Protection Plan to their reservations enjoy added reassurance that their plans can be changed last-minute if conditions call for it.
The plan allows guests to cancel for any reason, on any tour, with no blackout dates up to 24 hours prior to their trip’s scheduled departures to have their money refunded in full. And, the Travel Protection Plan offers more than just cancellation coverage. Other benefits include travel delay support with a daily stipend; trip interruption (if you need to end your trip early); baggage loss or delay; missed flight connections; medical expenses for illness or injury; and emergency assistance.
For more information, visit gocollette.com.
