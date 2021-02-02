G Adventures Launches ‘Mini Adventures'
G Adventures announced the addition of 36 new ‘Mini Adventures,’ on February 2, after survey results indicated that Americans will plan for longer international vacations than before.
The company did a survey of more than 700 Americans, 51% of whom said they’re planning on taking longer trips the next time they travel internationally. 30% said they’d travel for four weeks or longer, especially when taking advantage of work-from-vacation packages.
With this rise in desire for longer vacations and workcation opportunities, G Adventures has created a program to extend G Adventures tours by three to six days, called Mini Adventures. Located in 28 cities in 19 different countries, these extensions are led by a personal Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and begin at $129 per person.
“With more than 30 years of experience running trips, our team and CEOs on the ground know all the must-see sights and lesser-known local gems in the world’s most interesting cities. This new range of Mini Adventures takes the hassle out of planning a short break and means travelers can have a truly local experience and ensure their money stays in the destination they are visiting at the same time,” says Lima.
In support of local tourism and recovery efforts, the Mini Adventures are meant to immerse travelers in the culture they’re in: from cooking classes taught by locals to guided history tours to street food crawls, the Mini Adventures are a great way to extend a G Adventures vacation.
