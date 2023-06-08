G Adventures Launches New Brand Campaign: Bring On the World

Unforgettable experiences, deep connections, and world-changing ethos. Those are the key elements of a newly launched brand campaign from G Adventures.



Titled “Bring on the World,” the campaign aims to capture the type of travel that G Adventures, a community tourism pioneer, stands for while also inspiring travelers to welcome “whatever their adventure happens to bring their way.”



The campaign includes a newly produced anthem video that champions “real travelers” and those who want to step outside their comfort zone and learn something new—not only the world, but also about themselves, G Adventures said in a statement.



There’s also a variety of tools built into the new campaign that were designed for travel advisors, which can be used to entice travelers.



“Our new ‘Bring On The World’ campaign brings a fresh look to G, with a super-fun video that advisors can use on their social media platforms, a full toolkit that includes new images, consumer pass-along flyers, social media templates and lots more,” Jenn Stevens, US trade marketing manager for G Adventures, said in a statement.

G Adventures new Bring on the World marketing campaign (Photo Credit: Courtesy G Adventures)





The new campaign look will be debuted at travel trade shows throughout the upcoming show season. The tool kits created for advisors meanwhile, are ready now to be used. In addition, more assets will be added throughout the year as the campaign develops.



In creating the new campaign, G Adventures said it was seeking a bold call to action that hits on the heart of what makes real travel so impactful.



“We developed a manifesto for this creative concept that captures the mindset of real travelers,” said Kyle Jordan, director of brand and creative for G Adventures.. “It’s a rally cry for people who love to travel like we do. Those who desire real experiences, connection, and meaning. It’s about everything G Adventures has always stood for and celebrates that in a way that inspires travelers to do the same.”



Agents can access assets for the upcoming campaign by logging in to the new brand campaign agent tool kit, or signing up to the G Adventures Asset Library.

