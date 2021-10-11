G Adventures Launches New Domestic Tours
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz October 11, 2021
G Adventures announced it has expanded its domestic tours for 2022, offering thirteen new options expanding its Classic and 18-to-Thirtysomethings travel styles.
Increased demand has led to the tour operator's expansion of its “United States of Adventure” collection, which launched during the pandemic in February 2021. The new tours almost double the collection to offer more cultural and national parks-centric trips.
The new tours are set to begin in the spring of 2022. The Classic trip style offers multiple national parks, some city time and comfortable hotels, while its 18-to-Thirtysomethings trips offer more action, with accommodations ranging from motels to campsites.
The Best of Utah and Arizona National Parks is a seven-day itinerary. As a Classic-style trip, it takes travelers round-trip from Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon, Zion and Grand Canyon national parks, including a Navajo-guided Jeep tour of the Monument Valley.
For younger or more adventurous travelers, the 18-to-Thirtysomethings-style USA Road Trip - Joshua Tree and the Southwest Parks trip offer eight days of hiking across four national parks. Visits to the Zion, Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon and Lake Powell national parks are included with camping, glamping and motel stays as travelers drive the historic Route 66.
“With demand surging for national parks nationwide, we’re excited to be able to include a variety of unique and often difficult-to-book experiences in the itineraries, like a Navajo-guided tour of Antelope Canyon and an Indigenous-led Jeep tour through Monument Valley. Exploring these incredible parks, led by the passionate people who call these places home, is what makes these adventures stand out,” said Samantha Couture, director of product for North America and the creator of these new itineraries.
