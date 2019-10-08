How to Have the Ultimate Excursion in the Caribbean With ShoreTrips
Tour Operator ShoreTrips Janeen Christoff October 08, 2019
Out of the box shore excursions are a thing of the past if clients book with ShoreTrips on their next Caribbean cruise.
The tour operator has personally curated more than 2,400 excursions in over 400 destinations around the world to give cruise passengers the most unique options when they are on shore.
Excursions are easy to find. Guests can select their cruise line, the ship name and the dates of their sailing and find excursions that include VIP airport service, cultural experiences, private day trips and more. ShoreTrips’ excursions offer a number of ways to experience ports that aren’t offered by the major cruise lines.
ShoreTrips’ guests also travel in style.
The tour company transports guests via luxury vans, and they never pack too many people inside. There’s also no forced shopping experiences and the promise that guests will be back to their ship on time.
One of the greatest advantages of using ShoreTrips is the ability to craft a custom cruise experience that perfectly matches each individual traveler. Guests can enjoy a beach day in Ocho Rios, book fishing trips in Grand Cayman, find private snorkeling trips in Cozumel and much more.
Cruise passengers can book in one port or many, and journeys are available throughout the Caribbean and in homeports around the U.S.
One of the key ways to ensure the best possible experience with ShoreTrips is to book excursions in advance.
Popular trips can sell out well in advance of sailings and, if there is something a traveler wants to do in particular, it’s best to reserve space as far in advance as possible. ShoreTrips recommends booking seven to 21 days ahead of the sailing.
However, travelers who are close to their departure date do still have time to book. Online reservations can be made 48 hours in advance, and even last-minute selections can be booked over the phone.
