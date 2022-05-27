InsideAsia Tours Launches Its First Dedicated South Korea Brochure
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz May 27, 2022
With interest in South Korea growing and because the country is one of the few in eastern Asia to have reopened to international tourism, InsideAsia Tours has published its first digital brochure specifically on South Korea travel experiences.
The brochure offers beautiful photographs of some of South Korea’s landmarks and most popular destinations, highlights popular destinations like Seoul, Busan and Seoraksan National Park and even includes five sample itineraries for travelers interested in different aspects of South Korea – from whirlwind South Korea Highlights tour to an extension stay on the volcanic Jeju Island.
“Although interest in a country doesn’t instantly translate into travel, when it comes to South Korea, the interest is most definitely there – and it’s growing,” said InsideAsia’s Trade Marketing Manager, John McMillen. “I have just traveled throughout the destination and there is so much to this country and its culture that people don’t always know where to start. That’s where this brochure comes in handy for clients and our agent partners.”
The brochure also relies upon what most travelers already know about South Korea: from K-pop and K-dramas! Recommended experiences include staying in a traditional and historic hanok guest house, catching a K-pop concert or trying one of the many spicy, salty or sweet foods that exemplify creative Korean cuisine.
To download the brochure, please click here. To learn more about InsideAsia’s South Korean offerings, click here.
