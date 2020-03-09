Insight Vacations Launches First Women’s Only Journey
Tour Operator Insight Vacations March 09, 2020
WHY IT RATES: To celebrate International Women’s Day, Insight Vacations is offering a 12-day, women-only tour through India. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
As Insight Vacations, the leader in premium guided journeys, celebrates International Women’s Day 2020, it is thrilled to launch a new women’s only journey for the first time ever – Inspirational India, A Wander Women Journey.
As the first journey in Insight’s new “Wander Women” journey program, it will take place in India in 2021 and will offer immersive learning opportunities, wellness experiences and Deliciously Authentic Dining while featuring the power of impactful tourism on women’s economic empowerment.
With this year’s International Women’s Day theme being #EachForEqual, Insight is aligning itself with a gender equal world, showcased by launching these journeys created and led by women. Just like with all Insight journeys, clients who embark on this journey will get all of the sights and the insights, up close and personal, in comfort and in style.
“On International Women’s Day, we recognize the power of impactful tourism. With 57% of our guests being women along with the rise of women’s only travel, our new journey which is designed and run by women, makes it a perfect fit for those who want to get below the surface and experience India as a culturally immersive destination as well as have opportunities to give back and empower women in the local communities while learning about their day-to-day lives,” says Ulla Hefel Böhler, Global CEO for Insight Vacations. “This journey is also a great opportunity to connect and meet with other fabulous women from around the world and provides economic empowerment to local women.”
This exclusive women’s only journey is only available on a limited departure date, so clients are encouraged to book early to secure their space. Below is a sample of the itinerary:
Inspirational India, A Wander Women Journey – 12 Days (Departing March 24, 2021)
Insight’s new 12-day women’s only journey in India starts in Delhi with a morning experience visiting Old Delhi and absorbing the vibrant culture. A choice between a “glassperience” with jewelry making where guests will make their very own piece of wearable art with glass or an ayurvedic treatment with two massage therapists is offered as Insight Choice the following day. Guests will visit Sheroes, a one-of-a- kind café in India. Unlike any other café or a general restaurant, it is solely run by acid attack survivors and promotes social integration as well as economic empowerment.
A visit to the Taj Mahal is included before embarking to Jaipur to enjoy Holi, the ancient festival of colors. On the eve of the Holi festival, visit an Indian family to join their Holika Dehan tradition, which includes a home-hosted dinner and a bonfire that’s meant to ward off evil before the festivities begin the following day when clients wear local Kurta attire and take to the streets for a colorful celebration. The following day enjoy morning yoga with a female guru.
Guests enjoy a Pink City rickshaw ride offered by Pink City Rickshaw Company, providing new aspirational employment opportunities to 200 women from low income households in Jaipur and then choose between an evening Bollywood dance class or a henna demonstration. Women will also visit the Sunder Rang arts and crafts project at Chandelao village where an average of 20 women work at the centre, producing traditional Rajasthani textiles and handicraft items for both local and export markets, creating a sustainable source of income for the artisans.
A meeting with a local astrologer reveals the secrets of the stars and after travelling to Udaipur, guests relax and rejuvenate at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa. Clients also visit the Seva Mandir Organization, an NGO supporting natural resource development as well as health and women’s empowerment before embarking on an evening boat ride at Lake Pichola and visit Jagmandir.
