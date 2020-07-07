Insight Vacations Offers New Domestic Escapes
Insight Vacations has announced July 6 that it will be offering a new travel style called Escapes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a travel style that emphasizes social distancing and preventative measures to stay healthy and safe while discovering the beauty and culture of America.
Escapes are American-based seven-day travel tours that emphasize using local suppliers and being as safe as possible. The tours have new regulations for hygiene and well-being. Escapes allows for social distancing, with special customized luxury motor coaches with extra legroom. No more than 22 guests may be allowed on one tour at a time.
“We are getting back out there to explore America and we look forward to you and your travelers reigniting their passion for traveling in style,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. “Our guests are always our top priority and we want them to have peace of mind when traveling, which now includes enhanced hygiene protocols.”
A Wellbeing Director will attend every tour with over 20 guests. Wellbeing Directors attend to the safety and hygiene regulations that are in place in each locale, as well as adhere to Escapes’ specialized safety protocols. These protocols range from making sure each person is maintaining social distance to overseeing the daily sanitization of the coach.
Aside from the strict safety guidelines, Escapes offers a unique blend of cultural experiences. These experiences range from food demonstrations, tours of top-rated highlights and Insight Experiences such as joining Canyon Tim, a local Grand Canyon expert, on a talk about the geological marvel.
Insight Vacations is offering three Escapes-style tours. The Spectacular Southwest Escape tour features a cooking class in Scottsdale, a private tour of Taliesin West and a ride on the historic Grand Canyon Railway. The Tropical Hawaiian Paradise Escape tour features a night of stargazing, a talk about the special ecology of the islands, a tour of Honolulu and much more. The Cajun Country Escape tour features two food adventures and an eco excursion of New Orleans.
Insight is offering a $99 deposit per person for new bookings made between June 15, 2020 – September 15, 2020. Travel agents should recommend their clients to book early since space is limited on these smaller group journeys.
For more information or to book a tour, please visit https://www.insightvacations.com/us, or contact your local travel agent.
