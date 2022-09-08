Last updated: 09:55 AM ET, Thu September 08 2022

Intrepid Travel Adds 10 New Premium Tours

Lacey Pfalz September 08, 2022

Intrepid Travel, Sicily, Italy, tours in italy, tours in Sicily
A group walks along the coastline of Sicily in Italy. (photo via Intrepid Travel)

Intrepid Travel has added ten new tours to its Intrepid Premium tour collection, offering six new trips to Europe and four new trips in the Americas with a focus on sustainability and premium accommodations and experiences.

The new Intrepid Premium trips in Europe mark the first in Northern Spain, the Baltics and the Balkans. The tour operator is also offering its first Premium trip in the U.S. with a Premium Alaska journey.

The new premium trips include destinations such as Sicily, Patagonia, Alaska, Costa Rica, Northern Spain, Baltics, Balkans, Turkey and more.

They all include premium-level accommodations and experiences signature to the Premium collection, like a 2-night stay at the Baglio della Luna Foresteria, an estate in the Sicilian countryside that was once a medieval watchtower or during the Premium Costa Rica in Depth tour, visiting Matambu, the territory of the Chorotega people, to learn traditional pottery making techniques.

“Trends show that passengers are willing to pay for premium trips that offer an exceptional experience at an excellent value,” says Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel President, North America. “Like all Intrepid trips, these new itineraries are designed to minimize travelers’ environmental footprint and maximize their positive impact for local communities – this is what makes Intrepid Travel so special.”

