Intrepid Travel Creates 22 Impact Initiatives For Its 2022 Tours
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2022
Intrepid Travel has created twenty-two new impact initiatives for its itineraries in 2022, experiences that directly support environmental or wildlife conservation, preserving Indigenous cultures and supporting marginalized groups around the world to give Intrepid travelers more opportunities for responsible travel practices.
Intrepid Travel has been supporting local communities and conservation efforts since its founding; the majority of its tours already feature impact initiatives.
One new impact initiative is supporting local Moroccan women at the community-run Tawesna teahouse, which provides women with incomes so they can support their families. Travelers can enjoy this experience during four different Moroccan itineraries.
Another new impact initiative is visiting a generation-bridging cafe in Vienna on the 15-day Best of Central Europe itinerary. Vollpension is a cafe that focuses on providing spaces for young and old to come together and learn from each other, as well as helping lift seniors out of financial poverty and loneliness. Travelers on this trip can enjoy a coffee and cake at the cafe, meeting locals while supporting Vollpension’s initiatives.
Impact initiatives don’t just support communities around the world; they also support them closer to home. Travelers who book the South Dakota Lodge Stay can learn about Lakota culture with a guided visit to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to tour the Heritage Center, which helps share their culture while empowering them economically. They’ll also enjoy a lunch of traditional Lakota dishes.
“The tourism industry is at a pivotal moment with the gradual resumption of travel. Businesses such as ours have an exciting opportunity, not to mention a responsibility, to find more ways to contribute in a positive way to the places and people we visit,” said Erica Kritikides, Senior Product Manager at Intrepid Travel.
“Intrepid’s sustainable, experience-rich style of travel allows people of all nationalities and backgrounds to connect through immersive, hands-on experiences. Being more intentional with the experiences we offer our travelers allows us to collectively make a greater positive impact in our shared world.”
