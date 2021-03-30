Intrepid Travel Launches Domestic Tours in the US
March 30, 2021
Intrepid Travel today launched sixteen domestic multi-day tours for American travelers, the first of which departs May 2021.
Designed to help local businesses recover while helping travelers get back to doing what they love, the tours focus on sustainable and immersive experiences, like sharing a meal with an indigenous Navajo family near Zion National Park, shucking oysters at Hog Island in Sonoma and more.
The tours require a $99 deposit starting April 1, 2021, and include a 30-day domestic Flexible Bookings Policy, which ensures that guests can change or cancel their bookings up to thirty days prior to travel without change fees.
Explore Zion National Park and Bryce National Park with the Zion Ranch Stay, or explore Acadia National Park with the Cycle Maine and Acadia National Park.
“In past years, our North American tours appealed to international travelers who wanted to explore a new country. During the pandemic, we had the opportunity to design domestic tours for American travelers, an entirely new business venture,” said Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel’s managing director in North America. “Bringing Intrepid’s style of travel to America for American travelers means we can appropriately honor and support Indigenous experiences, support local businesses that are pursuing sustainable practices and offer an entirely carbon-offset style of travel, including redefining an American road trip from four to two wheels on our Cycling tours.”
The domestic tours are only a portion of how Intrepid Travel has adapted during the pandemic, with over 70 domestic tours across the globe to help support local communities. It’s also the first and only tour operator with a carbon reduction verification from Science-Based Targets and has been carbon-neutral since 2010. It has also open-sourced its Decarbonization Guide and Animal Welfare Toolkit for other businesses.
For more information, please visit Intrepid Travel.
