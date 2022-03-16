Intrepid Travel Launches New Experiences To Amplify BIPOC Perspectives, Cultures
Intrepid Travel collaborated with the National Blacks in Travel & Tourism Collaborative and representatives from the Crow Nation and Lakota tribes to curate eight new experiences to amplify BIPOC perspectives and cultures in the United States, including a tour celebrating West and Central African cultural heritage, all now available this year.
The new tour is called Charleston to Savannah: Exploring Gullah Geechee Culture. The six-day tour immerses travelers in the Gullah Geechee culture, descended from West and Central African people and who have preserved their culture and heritage throughout enslavement and their emancipation.
Travelers on the trip tour Charleston’s Black heritage, visit the Mother Emanuel AME Church, learn how to weave sweet grass in a workshop, enjoy musical performances and local cuisine, as well as participate in a worship service at one of Savannah’s Black churches.
Another new experience is available on the Portland to San Francisco Discovery tour. In Warm Springs, Oregon, travelers can meet a former tribe anthropologist and the founder of Salmon King Fisheries and learn about the fish’s important role in the history and lives of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs while sharing a river-to-table lunch.
Travelers taking the Tennessee Music Trail to New Orleans trip can enjoy a Cajun and Creole cooking lesson at the Deelightful Roux School of Cooking, the only African American woman-owned cooking school in New Orleans.
The Best of Montana trip now has a hike in Montana’s backcountry that includes a visit to the Badger-Two Medicine region, where guests will have lunch and be guided by a Blackfeet guide, learning about the region’s importance to the Blackfeet tribe as well as their history and culture.
Travelers on the Georgia History Trail to Nashville and the Best of the South: Atlanta to New Orleans will join local professor and author Damon Fordham for a special “Lost Stories of Black Charleston” walking tour, in which they’ll learn about real historical events and stories.
The South Dakota Lodge Stay trip includes a full day with a Lakota guide visiting the Pine Ridge Town and its heritage center, which is one of the first cultural centers and museums located on a reservation. While there, they’ll learn about how it supports Lakota artists in preserving their culture and artistic heritage. Visitors can enjoy lunch at a Lakota-owned restaurant and stop by Wounded Knee.
Those taking the South Dakota to Montana Parks Explorer trip can enjoy a three-hour tour of the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument guided by a Crow Nation historian. With a Native American perspective, travelers can broaden their perspective on the historic event.
Lastly, travelers taking the Tennessee Music Trail to New Orleans, Best of the South: Atlanta to New Orleans or Best of the South: Louisville to New Orleans trips can enjoy a guided tour of the Whitney Plantation in New Orleans with Black-owned 2nd Line Tours, with a focus on the slaves who worked on the plantation.
