Journese Announces Bonus TRIP Points Travel Advisor Incentive
Tour Operator November 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Through the end of 2020, travel advisors have the opportunity to rack up Bonus TRIP Points on bookings made at Journese' romance-centric partner resorts and cruises, possibly even earning a three-night Hawaiian stay for themselves! — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Journese announces its new travel advisor incentive, whereby travel advisors will earn 500 Bonus TRIP Points for every confirmed Journese booking at hand-selected romance-themed partner resorts and cruises made by December 31, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021, plus the top revenue-producing advisor will earn a three-night stay at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on the Island of Hawaii.
Featuring a portfolio of premier four- and five-star properties, including all-inclusive, adults-only and overwater bungalow options, enriching activities and inspiring excursions, in conjunction with the most coveted romantic experiences, travelers can discover a world of tranquility and reconnection.
Furthermore, many of the selected hotel partners offer real-time rates and room inventory, plus bookings can be combined with all classes of air service, private excursions, car rentals and private transfers. Travelers can also add Journese' 'Cancel For Any Reason' protection plan for land bookings, offering a cashback or Future Travel Credit option and 100-percent commission protection, or ask about Journese' 'Cruise Vacation Protection Plan Plus' for cruise bookings.
“Now more than ever travelers are seeking to escape on a blissful journey to reconnect,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “Journese is delighted to partner with premier resorts and cruises worldwide to offer a range of romantic experiences, while at the same time rewarding our travel advisors for their partnership with Journese.”
To make a booking, travel advisors can visit Journese.com or call 800-442-9244. Journese is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
