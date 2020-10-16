Last updated: 12:18 PM ET, Fri October 16 2020

Pleasant Holidays, Journese Team Up With CVS to Help Expedite Hawaii COVID-19 Testing

Tour Operator Claudette Covey October 16, 2020

Aerial view of Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii. (photo via Art Wager/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Pleasant Holidays and Journese, the tour operator’s luxury brand, have teamed up with CVS Health to arm travel advisors with options for their clients regarding pre-travel COVID-19 testing for Hawaii vacations.

As reported, travelers can circumvent Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine order, which was extended to Nov. 30, by participating in a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program.

Travelers are required to present a negative, approved COVID-19 test. Visitors traveling to the Island of Hawaii must submit to a second COVID-19 test, at no cost to them.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Ocean view from a cruise ship

Congressman Raises Questions About CDC’s No-Sail Order

Boston

COVID-19 Testing Facility Coming to Boston Logan Airport

United Airlines

US Government Finds Passengers ‘Extremely Unlikely’...

Travelers on St. Martin

St. Martin Updates Traveler Protocols

Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, cruise ship

gallery icon Biggest Changes Cruise Passengers Can Expect Once Ships Return...

Pleasant Holidays and Journese’s Traveler Support web portals include CVS Health’s Voluntary COVID-19 testing page, which agents can forward to their clients.

“As Hawaii begins to welcome travelers again, some confusion remains on protocols and where travelers can go to get pre-travel testing that meets the islands’ stringent requirements,” said Jack E. Richards, president and CEO of Pleasant Holidays and Journese.

“CVS Health is one of the COVID-19 trusted testing partners approved by the state of Hawaii, has more than 2,800 testing locations across the continental U.S. and can provide test results typically within two to three days for a cost of $139 per person.”

Hawaii requires an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test using a nasal swab, must be taken at least 72 hours prior to the last leg of departure to Hawaii.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Family

CIE Tours Extends $700 Group Booking Bonus

CIE Tours International

The Travel Corporation Brands Introduce a New Way to Pay

Trafalgar Releases 2021 Restart Promotion

A&K Resumes Luxury Small-Group Travel, Starting with Egypt and Africa

Luxury Gold Reveals Its New 2021-22 Worldwide Collection Vacations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS