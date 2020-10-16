Pleasant Holidays, Journese Team Up With CVS to Help Expedite Hawaii COVID-19 Testing
October 16, 2020
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, the tour operator’s luxury brand, have teamed up with CVS Health to arm travel advisors with options for their clients regarding pre-travel COVID-19 testing for Hawaii vacations.
As reported, travelers can circumvent Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine order, which was extended to Nov. 30, by participating in a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program.
Travelers are required to present a negative, approved COVID-19 test. Visitors traveling to the Island of Hawaii must submit to a second COVID-19 test, at no cost to them.
Pleasant Holidays and Journese’s Traveler Support web portals include CVS Health’s Voluntary COVID-19 testing page, which agents can forward to their clients.
“As Hawaii begins to welcome travelers again, some confusion remains on protocols and where travelers can go to get pre-travel testing that meets the islands’ stringent requirements,” said Jack E. Richards, president and CEO of Pleasant Holidays and Journese.
“CVS Health is one of the COVID-19 trusted testing partners approved by the state of Hawaii, has more than 2,800 testing locations across the continental U.S. and can provide test results typically within two to three days for a cost of $139 per person.”
Hawaii requires an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test using a nasal swab, must be taken at least 72 hours prior to the last leg of departure to Hawaii.
