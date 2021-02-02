Journese Offers Fresh Travel Advisor Incentives, Plus Top Producer Prize
Tour Operator February 02, 2021
Journese announces its new travel advisor incentive that rewards travel advisors with 500 Bonus TRIP Points for every new confirmed, registered Journese booking made by March 26, 2021, for travel through December 31, 2021, with a minimum three-night stay at a hand-selected, romance-themed partner resort. In addition, the top revenue-producing advisor in qualified bookings will earn a two-night stay at The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort.
Featuring a portfolio of premier four- and five-star properties in romantic destinations worldwide, travel advisors can select from participating resorts offering all-inclusive, adults-only, private pool, overwater bungalow and luxury vacation rental options.
Travel advisors can also enhance the romance vacation experience for their clients and increase their chance at earning top-producer status by booking complete vacations, including flights in all classes of air service, car rentals and private transfers; and commissionable enriching activities, inspiring excursions and romantic experiences, including a romantic sunset cruise or a private Polynesian picnic on a private motu so that travelers can discover a world of tranquility and reconnection.
Journese offers real-time rates and room inventory at many of the participating resorts. Travelers can also add Journese’ Cancel-For-Any-Reason travel protection plan, which begins at $99 per person for land bookings and includes 100-percent commission protection. Journese currently offers Zero Brand Change Fees on new land vacations booked by March 31, 2021.
“With bucket list resort options spanning the world’s ultimate romantic destinations, including new additions in the United States, Journese is delighted to offer travelers the opportunity for romantic escapes with their loved ones,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese.
“We are equally pleased to offer bonus TRIP points to our travel advisor partners so that they can earn loyalty points redeemable for their own travel. And it is our pleasure to offer the opportunity to earn a two-night stay at The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort to the top producer in this campaign.”
For more information, visit journese.com.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
