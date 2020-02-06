Live Like Bond—James Bond—for a Weekend
Tour Operator Rich Thomaselli February 06, 2020
Picture this.
You.
A guest.
And Bond.
James Bond.
True Luxury Travel, an agency specializing in luxury travel, has a deal that not only involves a trip to one of the most high-end destinations in the world, but also incorporates one of the most well-known movie franchises ever.
How does a trip to Monaco for the premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ sound?
Yep, you and a guest walking around James Bond’s favorite hangout this spring in a trip that includes:
—VIP tickets and red-carpet access to the premiere of the film on April 7
—A three-night stay in a superior junior suite at the 5-star Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo
—A helicopter flight
—Access to Bond’s preferred choice of automobile, an Aston Martin
—Private access to the Monte Carlo Casino
—And all the martinis—shaken, not stirred—you can drink
The 007-inspired package begins with private heli-transfers in France from Nice Airport to the Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo. On the first night of the stay, guests will enjoy exclusive access to the hotel’s glamorous Bond Girls and Villains evening, which is set to be an extravagant night of martinis and partying, with a surprise performance lined up from a world-famous rock and roll legend.
On the actual night of the premiere, VIP guests will have the opportunity to walk down the star-studded red carpet at Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum before taking their seats at the exclusive premiere screening.
The next day, guests will have the chance to live like the legendary secret agent himself. It starts with a private visit to the iconic Monte-Carlo Casino, said to be the grandest casino in the world. The ornate gambling house has been featured in multiple Bond movies and was supposedly the inspiration behind author Ian Fleming’s casino in the first Bond novel, Casino Royale. From the casino, embark on a helicopter flight over the city before a decadent lunch at luxe Japanese restaurant Yoshi.
In the afternoon, guests can explore the French Riviera in style, touring in an Aston Martin.
In the evening, indulge in a relaxing couples massage in the hotel room followed by an exquisite candlelit dinner prepared by ‘chef of the century’ Joël Robuchon. After dinner, it's back to the casino for a night of playing the tables, with a personal butler on hand to cater for every need. Back at the hotel, rose petals and champagne will be waiting for a perfect end to the night.
And, get this. To ensure guests look the part for the Ultimate James Bond Experience, a stylish tuxedo and chic evening gown will be provided. These James Bond events are being hosted in collaboration with the Princess Grace Foundation.
Contact True Luxury Travel directly to book.
For more information on Monaco
For more Tour Operator News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS