New Study Highlights Trends for Tour Travel in 2023
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Donald Wood February 10, 2023
A recent “Wish List” survey highlighted tour travelers' interests, trends and plans in 2023.
According to the Globus family of brands study, Europe reigns supreme for tour travelers, with the destination topping the traveler “must-see” list for 2023 being Italy at 22 percent.
“Italy awes. It inspires and moves travelers like no other destination on Earth,” Globus chief marketing officer Steve Born said. “From Michelangelo's art to artful cuisine throughout the country, Italy invites travelers to enjoy the la dolce vita in every way.”
“And Globus takes them to 13 of the country's postcard-perfect regions inviting guests to enjoy the 'wow' that's waiting,” Born continued.
Greece and Turkey were the second-most anticipated destination at 21 percent each, while France was next on the list at 15 percent. England, Ireland and Scotland rounded out the list, all with 14 percent.
With a surge in demand for travel to Greece and Turkey, the company introduced a new Choice Touring vacation to Greece called “Oh My Goddess: Greece by Design” to offer fewer crowds and better deals in both countries.
Another finding from the “Wish List” survey was that 44 percent of travelers are interested in getting off the beaten path on vacation, with 26 percent saying they want to enjoy active excursions on holiday.
While 73 percent of respondents still consider their partner the best travel partner, 30 percent shared an interest in going with friends or family members. Another 24 percent said they prefer to go solo on their next trip.
“Catering to this trend – and recognizing that touring is a fantastic travel style for solo travelers – Cosmos recently waived the single supplement on 15 tours across the globe,” Born said. “We have plans to expand our solo travel offerings for Cosmos.”
